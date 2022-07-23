Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Expected to Remain Sidelined for Several Games

The Dodgers will be without the veteran third baseman for a little while longer.

Justin Turner has long been the heart and soul of the Dodgers. Whether it be the clutch factor he has at the plate or the veteran presence he has in the clubhouse, he has been worth every penny for Los Angeles. However, Turner did not appear in Friday's 5-1 win over the San Francisco Giants after exiting Thursday's game early. 

The reason for his early exit and absence from the lineup has been identified as abdominal tightness. While manager Dave Roberts has said it isn't serious and shouldn't require a stint on the Injured List, Turner will miss a couple more games before returning to action.

“Better today, a little bit than [Thursday]. But it’s going to be a couple, two or three days I think before we get him back in the lineup. I don’t see it being an IL situation. But again we have some time to kind of let this thing play out.”

Apparently, Turner felt the injury while warming up in the Dodgers' batting cage before his last at-bat on Thursday. It's always concerning whenever a player suffers an injury, especially one such as Turner who is on the wrong side of 30. Hopefully, he doesn't miss too much time away as losing him would be a blow to this Dodgers' lineup.

While he did start the season off extremely slow, he has a history of doing so and has since turned things around. So far this season, the 37-year-old is slashing .253 at the plate with 8 home runs and 53 RBI.

