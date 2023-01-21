Dodgers News: LA Adds MLB Network Host as Part-Time Broadcaster

On Friday, the Dodgers added veteran play-by-play announcer, Stephen Nelson, to their broadcast team. Los Angeles is all about having star talent part of their club in all facets.

Nelson will call over 50 home and road games on television this upcoming season, as he will primarily fill in for Joe Davis. Last season, Davis was often occupied calling national games as Fox Sport’s lead announcer. Fans can also expect the return from announcers including Orel Hershiser, Nomar Garciaparra, Eric Karros, Jessica Mendoza, Tim Neverett, and Dontrelle Willis.

Now that he is joining the Dodgers franchise, he is making history as the only Asian American play-by-play announcer working for a Major League Baseball team. The 33-year-old is half-Japanese and grew up in Southern California.

Last season, Nelson called games for Apple TV+ and YouTube and is familiar with working for the MLB network as a co-host of ‘Intentional Talk.’ He also has experience announcing for the NHL Network and NBC Sports. He has quite the resume already and coming to the Dodger family only makes it that much better.