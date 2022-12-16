Skip to main content

Dodgers News: LA Brings Back Reliever from 2020 World Series Team

Former Dodgers reliever Adam Kolarek has rejoined the team on a minor-league deal after two subpar seasons with Oakland.

When we talk about pitchers who came to the Dodgers and reached new heights, one of the names that often comes up is Adam Kolarek. In parts of three seasons with the Rays, Kolarek posted a 4.19 ERA. In parts of two seasons with Los Angeles, his ERA was 0.88. And then, in two partial seasons with Oakland, Kolarek posted a 5.74 ERA.

Well, if it was Dodgers magic that made Kolarek so good, perhaps he can rediscover that magic, because he's coming back.

Kolarek actually spent most of 2021 and 2022 in the minors leagues, struggling in Triple-A for the A's in both years. It's tough to tell why he's struggled so much since he left L.A., but hopefully getting back to the Dodgers' player development system will help him regain his form.

Because it's a minor-league contract, Kolarek doesn't need a spot on the 40-man roster unless and until he makes the big-league team. L.A.'s 40-man roster currently sits at 39 players.

Kolarek was a key member of the Dodgers' 2020 World Series championship team, posting a 0.95 ERA in the regular season. He didn't pitch as well in the postseason, allowing five runs in 2.2 innings in the NLDS and NLCS before pitching 0.2 scoreless innings in the World Series.

In his career, Kolarek has allowed a .503 OPS to left-handed hitters and an .873 OPS to righties, but while he had definite platoon splits with the Dodgers, he was quite a bit better against both sides with them.

So, for whatever reason, Kolarek was at his very best with Los Angeles. Let's hope he can do that again.

