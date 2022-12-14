Dodgers News: LA Broadcaster Helps Calm Fans Nerves With Current Off-Season

The hardest thing for fans to do is to remain patient. Any indication of a team ready to win makes any fanbase comfortable but the Dodgers seem to be playing the waiting game, something they are familiar with doing.

The Dodgers have made it harder for fans to cope as not only have they missed out on key signings but they've continued to lose players from their record breaking season. A double negative to deal with but Dodgers broadcaster Tim Neverett wants fans to remain calm.

It's a long season ahead and the Dodgers have made some of the biggest moves right before the trade deadline. Something is brewing within the organization even if it means nothing will happen right now (via MLB Network).

"No matter where I go, people I talk to about the Dodgers, they're upset because the Dodgers didn't make any big moves at the winter meetings. But, they don't always do that. I mean, one of the biggest moves they made recently -- 2020 -- Mookie Betts, you know, that came late. That came some time in February, so it's not always something that's going to happen at the winter meetings. The Dodgers are good at a lot of things and one thing they're really good at is keeping the lid on stuff from the front office."

Neverett understands the pain from fans, but wants to reiterate that everyone should remain calm. Some noise will be made from the organization.

"But there's still plenty of time to get stuff done. I think that because of all of the splashes the other teams made -- the Mets and the Padres and so forth -- during the winter meetings, Dodger fans really want to see something done now. But with Andrew Friedman and his staff, it doesn't have to be done right now, there's still time."

The time is now for fans to be patient while the Dodgers continue to brew up a storm. The confidence needs to continue as the team looks to be a postseason team once again.