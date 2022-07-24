Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Friday Night Hero Explains Awkward Curtain Call

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger talked about how Justin Turner forced him to take a curtain call on Friday night.

Dodgers fans were on the edge of their seats on Friday night. Cody Bellinger was at the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth with the game tied 1-1. Giants reliever Sam Long worked Bellinger to an 0-2 count, but the 2019 NL MVP ended up blasting a go-ahead grand slam. As one can imagine, Dodger Stadium erupted after Cody's swing instantly gave LA a four-run lead.

After Bellinger made his way back to the dugout after touching home plate, Dodgers veteran Justin Turner pushed Cody up the stairs for a curtain call as choruses of "Co-dy" rained down from the thousands of fans in attendance.

After the game, Bellinger revealed that he didn't think the curtain call was necessary based on what he was hearing from fans, but was glad he made it up the steps (quotes via OCR's Bill Plunkett). 

“They said they were calling it, but I didn’t think so. JT pushed me up and that’s one of the best feelings right there.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has continually defended Bellinger, despite back-to-back disappointing seasons at the plate following his MVP season in 2019.

“This is a guy who’s a former MVP. He knows the moments, and he’s come out on top of the moments, and you have to keep running guys out there and hope it’s going to turn…his is something that might continue to build confidence. I’ve obviously shown my belief in him, his teammates, it was really good to see him come through.”

Although Bellinger hasn't gotten it done at the plate this year, it was a magical moment in another fantastic chapter of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

Hitting a grand slam is always great, but hitting one against your arch rival to hand your team a commanding lead, might be the best.

