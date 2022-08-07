Dodgers News: LA Insider Provides Update on Trevor Bauer Suspension Appeal

The timeline for 31-year-old Trevor Bauer's return to the Dodgers has continuously changed since he was put on administrative leave mid-July 2021 after sexual assault accusations.

Over three months ago, the MLB handed down a two year suspension to the right handed pitcher for violating the joint MLB/MLBPA domestic violence and sexual assault policy despite Bauer not being charged criminally.

As a response, Bauer petitioned to appeal the 324-game suspension which would not include all the games he had already missed prior and would mean he would not see playing time until at least 2024.

There are three potential outcomes that could emerge from the appeal; He could have the appeal denied and would need to serve the full suspension which he has already served 2 months of, he could win the appeal entirely and have the suspension disappear completely, or, the Dodgers pitcher could see part of his suspension reduced.

But since he put in the appeal, the process has been anything but quick and easy. Sunday, a new update was provided in terms of the Baeur case.

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported that his appeal is now expected to “extend beyond the end of the World Series.”

"The appeal of Bauer’s suspension started May 23 and now is expected to last until November, [Bauer’s lawyer Shawn] Holley told the court. The appeal is heard intermittently, but Holley said she is “working full-time” on proceedings that she said involve “voluminous” evidence and could include as many as 22 witnesses, only four of whom have completed testimony before an independent arbitrator."

Bauer and his lawyers have remained consistent in their push for the appeal and still deny all accusations.