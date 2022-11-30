Dodgers News: LA Makes a Front Office Promotion

The Dodgers have made a promotion in their front office. It's not a big name — it might not even be a name you've heard before — but it's a longtime member of the front office moving into a director role.

Emilee Fragapane spent four months as an intern with the Dodgers in 2013 and joined Los Angeles full-time in 2014 as an analyst in the baseball research and development department. For the last few years, the 31-year-old Fragapane been working as the baseball R&D coordinator and a senior analyst of performance science. She now assumes her new role as the director of integrative baseball performance.

According to a 2021 article on Baseball America, Fragapane came to the Dodgers with a love of baseball but more of an emphasis on the analytical side of the game and had what she called a "reverse learning process" with the on-field game.

“I came in with an analytics background and almost feel that I’ve spent 10 years becoming a student of the game,” the Northern California native said. “Obviously I was a pretty big baseball fan going in, but learning the ins and outs and understanding the realities on the field, what coaches have to think about, what players have to think about, that’s made me better in an analyst-type role. It’s almost the reverse learning process, how to apply analytics to what’s going on in the real world that coaches and players have to think about.”

Fragapane has a degree in quantitative microeconomics from Sonoma State University and a masters in economics from UC Santa Barbara.