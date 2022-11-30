Skip to main content

Dodgers News: LA Makes a Front Office Promotion

The Dodgers have promoted longtime analyst Emilee Fragapane to the postion of Director, Integrative Baseball Performance.

The Dodgers have made a promotion in their front office. It's not a big name — it might not even be a name you've heard before — but it's a longtime member of the front office moving into a director role.

Emilee Fragapane spent four months as an intern with the Dodgers in 2013 and joined Los Angeles full-time in 2014 as an analyst in the baseball research and development department. For the last few years, the 31-year-old Fragapane been working as the baseball R&D coordinator and a senior analyst of performance science. She now assumes her new role as the director of integrative baseball performance.

According to a 2021 article on Baseball America, Fragapane came to the Dodgers with a love of baseball but more of an emphasis on the analytical side of the game and had what she called a "reverse learning process" with the on-field game.

“I came in with an analytics background and almost feel that I’ve spent 10 years becoming a student of the game,” the Northern California native said. “Obviously I was a pretty big baseball fan going in, but learning the ins and outs and understanding the realities on the field, what coaches have to think about, what players have to think about, that’s made me better in an analyst-type role. It’s almost the reverse learning process, how to apply analytics to what’s going on in the real world that coaches and players have to think about.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fragapane has a degree in quantitative microeconomics from Sonoma State University and a masters in economics from UC Santa Barbara. 

USATSI_19202868_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Fans Have Spoken and Give Their Choice Between deGrom and Verlander

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_8067796_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodger Manager Nearing Agreement to Join Toronto as Bench Coach

By Noah Camras
USATSI_11021412_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers Rumors: Analyst Believes LA Has Highest Chance Of Landing Justin Verlander

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_16862627_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18992497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie and Freddie's Prime Years Need To Be Capitalized According To Columnist

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17015826_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Chris Taylor Reveals One Teammate He Turns To When He's Down

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18614693_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Most Likely to Sign Cody Bellinger

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19107480_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: LA Emerges as Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Shortstop

By Ricardo Sandoval