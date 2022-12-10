Dodgers News: LA Minor League Outfielder Joining Korean Baseball Organization

Dodgers minor league outfielder Jason Martin is leaving the Oklahoma City Dodgers to continue his career in Korea. He's reportedly signed a $1 million deal with the NC Dinos.

Martin spent the 2022 season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. He hit .285 with an OPS of .938, crushing 32 home runs and 107 RBIs in 470 at-bats. He was an eighth-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

Martin has spent a few parts of three seasons in the MLB, with the Pirates and Rangers. He's had 189 at-bats between 2019, 2020 and 2021, hitting .206 with six home runs and 19 RBIs. The 27-year old will look to have a strong 2023 season in Korea, with the likely hopes of coming back to America and reaching the big leagues again.

But for now, he'll be in Korea, where a lot of former Major Leaguers go, to try to up his stock for the future. Best of luck to Jason in Korea.