Skip to main content

Dodgers News: LA Minor League Outfielder Joining Korean Baseball Organization

He'll look to revitalize his career in Korea.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Dodgers minor league outfielder Jason Martin is leaving the Oklahoma City Dodgers to continue his career in Korea. He's reportedly signed a $1 million deal with the NC Dinos.

Martin spent the 2022 season with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. He hit .285 with an OPS of .938, crushing 32 home runs and 107 RBIs in 470 at-bats. He was an eighth-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

Martin has spent a few parts of three seasons in the MLB, with the Pirates and Rangers. He's had 189 at-bats between 2019, 2020 and 2021, hitting .206 with six home runs and 19 RBIs. The 27-year old will look to have a strong 2023 season in Korea, with the likely hopes of coming back to America and reaching the big leagues again.

But for now, he'll be in Korea, where a lot of former Major Leaguers go, to try to up his stock for the future. Best of luck to Jason in Korea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_18154218_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: NL West Team Enters Justin Turner Sweepstakes

By Noah Camras
USATSI_15871348_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: We Almost Saw The Last Of Clayton Kershaw

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19159511_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Fans Ambivalent Over Jason Heyward Signing

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17944599_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Roster News: LA Loses Three Minor Leaguers in Rule 5 Draft

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18797994_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Will Smith Talks About Front Office Altering His Swing Before Big League Call Up

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19181840_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: GM Brandon Gomes Discusses the Logistics of a Youth Movement

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18719368_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Poll: Fans Welcome a Dansby Swanson Signing

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18908327_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: 5 LA Pitchers To Keep An Eye On Ahead Of Expanded Roles

By Ryan Menzie