Dodgers News: LA Minor Leaguer Earns Pitcher of the Month Honors

The Dodgers have had a very impressive season despite injuries and using a carousel of pitchers throughout the season. Bobby Miller, Landon Knack, and Ryan Pepiot get plenty of pub as the pitchers of the Dodgers future, but Kyle Hurt is making his case to be included on the list.

Kyle Hurt, who was drafted from USC in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB draft, was part of the trade which sent Dylan Floro to Miami and brought Alex Vesia to LA in February 2021. With his impressive play, Hurt was named Midwest Pitcher of the Month for the Dodgers High-A affiliate Great Lakes.

The 24 year old went 19 innings and struck out 30 batters in June. During his tear, Hurt would go 1-1 with a 0.47 ERA in 5 games. Hurt allowed just one earned run in the entire month of June.

In 13 games this season, Hurt has gone 4-2 with a 2.21 ERA. Hurt would also get bumped up to Dodgers Double-A affiliate Tulsa, but would give up 6 earned runs in just 3 innings of play.

Hurt will have many more chances going forward, and if he is able to emulate anywhere close to what he was doing with Great Lakes, he will continue to dominate and hopefully get a chance to play in the big leagues.

The 6'3" isn't currently listed as a top 30 prospect for the Dodgers, but if he keeps piling great starts, he could soon find himself on the list.