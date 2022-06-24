Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Pitching Coach Says Bullpen Gets Overlooked

Dodgers News: LA Pitching Coach Says Bullpen Gets Overlooked

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior thinks that the LA bullpen is consistently overlooked and undervalued.

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior thinks that the LA bullpen is consistently overlooked and undervalued.

The Dodgers batting order gets most of the attention in the media. Which is understandable considering the names that it features: Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith, and when healthy, Mookie Betts - just to name a few. LA has got a few surprise performances from starting pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Tyler Anderson, but the Dodgers bullpen, despite putting together a strong year, doesn't grab any headlines. Until they blow a game.

Dodgers pitching coach Mark Prior talked about how the Dodgers bullpen never gets much credit in a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. Prior did note how Gonsolin and Anderson have been spectacular this season, but highlighted how the bullpen, through his time with the Dodgers franchise, never seems to get the praise they deserve.

 “I think our bullpen is always undervalued at times in the four years that I’ve been here. They come together as a group and really buy into pitching as a group and pitching as one as their own kind of entity instead of individuals. It’s fun to watch those guys. They step into any role, any situation.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To be far, now isn't the best time to praise closer Craig Kimbrel, but the LA relievers didn't give up a single run in either of the team's first two games against the Reds this week. 

On the whole, the Dodgers bullpen ranked eighth in ERA (3.30) entering play on Thursday and third in FIP (3.21).

The group has done a fine job, they just haven't got any credit for it. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_15903784_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: League To Allow CBD Companies to Sponsor Jersey Patches

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
Sep 15, 2020; San Diego, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Edwin Rios (43) hits a home run against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Left-Handed Slugger Transferred to 60-Day IL

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
Sep 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Former Top Prospect Thriving In New Role This Season

By Staff Writer9 hours ago
USATSI_18544145_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: LA Pitcher Has Near No-Hitter Erased Under Bizarre Circumstances

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
Feb 19, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman answers questions from the media during spring training media day at the Glendale Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: LA Team President Calls Out Lineup for 'lack of consistency'

By Staff WriterJun 22, 2022
USATSI_18573531_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger's Argument with Umpire Sets Internet Ablaze

By Staff WriterJun 22, 2022
USATSI_8777137_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Add Former Seattle Mariners Outfielder to Active Roster

By Staff WriterJun 22, 2022
USATSI_12310226_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Longtime New York Yankees Reliever Now Pitching on LA's Triple-A Team

By Staff WriterJun 22, 2022