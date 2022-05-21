Dodgers News: LA Receives First Positive Update on Injured Starter Andrew Heaney

Prior to first pitch on Friday, the Dodgers got at least one positive injury update on a pitcher. Injured left-hander Andrew Heaney threw another bullpen. Heaney tossed 30 pitches off the mound. Manager Dave Roberts stated that, overall, Heaney looked to be close to season form. The journeyman lefty threw his full pitch mix and registered fastballs in the 90-92 MPH range.

Heaney has been on the IL dating back to April 20th. He only made two starts prior to experiencing shoulder inflammation, but those two starts were pretty impressive. The former 2012 first-round pick logged a perfect 0.00 ERA and 0.68 WHIP across 10.1 IP. He piled up 16 punch outs and yielded just three walks.

Roberts expects Heaney to throw on more bullpen before he starts facing live hitters. The southpaw will also need to a minor league rehab assignment before he rejoins the Dodgers.

He's at least a couple of weeks out from getting back into the rotation, but he's on the right track.