Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Receives First Positive Update on Injured Starter Andrew Heaney

Dodgers News: LA Receives First Positive Update on Injured Starter Andrew Heaney

After a rash of injuries to the pitching staff, it looks like Andrew Heaney is on the road to returning to the Dodgers.

After a rash of injuries to the pitching staff, it looks like Andrew Heaney is on the road to returning to the Dodgers.

Prior to first pitch on Friday, the Dodgers got at least one positive injury update on a pitcher. Injured left-hander Andrew Heaney threw another bullpen. Heaney tossed 30 pitches off the mound. Manager Dave Roberts stated that, overall, Heaney looked to be close to season form. The journeyman lefty threw his full pitch mix and registered fastballs in the 90-92 MPH range.

Heaney has been on the IL dating back to April 20th. He only made two starts prior to experiencing shoulder inflammation, but those two starts were pretty impressive. The former 2012 first-round pick logged a perfect 0.00 ERA and 0.68 WHIP across 10.1 IP. He piled up 16 punch outs and yielded just three walks.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Roberts expects Heaney to throw on more bullpen before he starts facing live hitters. The southpaw will also need to a minor league rehab assignment before he rejoins the Dodgers. 

He's at least a couple of weeks out from getting back into the rotation, but he's on the right track. 

Andrew HeaneyLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18298175_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Ace Lands on Injured List With Oblique Strain

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18296242_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Ace Walker Buehler Frustrated With His Primary Pitch

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18315460_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Craig Kimbrel Records Two Saves on Friday

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
USATSI_15077810_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Sign Longtime LA Reliever to Minor League Deal

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_18271349_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Fan Storm the Field and Try to High-Five Kenley Jansen

By Staff WriterMay 20, 2022
USATSI_18296322_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Hints at Future Position Change

By Staff WriterMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17939226_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: LA Promotes Top Position Player Prospect to Triple-A

By Staff WriterMay 19, 2022
USATSI_18135934_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: LA Planning for Bullpen Game in Philadelphia Series

By Staff WriterMay 19, 2022