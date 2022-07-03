Dodgers News: LA Removed as Favorites to Win World Series in Two Years

The Dodgers began the season as the betting favorites to win the World Series. The handicapping made some sense. LA started the year with a loaded lineup featuring All-Stars up and down the lineup that had just added 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman to the mix.

Even in the face of a rough patch in the month of June, the Dodgers have remained the favorites to win the Fall Classic.

However, entering the month of July, the scorching-hot Yankees are now the World Series favorites at +400 according to ESPN and Caesars Sportsbook.

The Dodgers are narrowly behind the Yankees (+450), but it's the first time in nearly two years that LA has not bee the World Series favorite during the regular season.

It's evidence of the Dodgers struggles and the fact that the Yankees are 37 games above .500 through Saturday.

LA has plenty of work to do to regain the top spot, but in the end, the World Series is won on the field, not the betting window.