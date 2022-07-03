Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Removed as Favorites to Win World Series in Two Years

Dodgers News: LA Removed as Favorites to Win World Series in Two Years

The Dodgers are not currently the Vegas favorites to win the World Series for the first time in a long time.

The Dodgers are not currently the Vegas favorites to win the World Series for the first time in a long time.

The Dodgers began the season as the betting favorites to win the World Series. The handicapping made some sense. LA started the year with a loaded lineup featuring All-Stars up and down the lineup that had just added 2020 NL MVP Freddie Freeman to the mix. 

Even in the face of a rough patch in the month of June, the Dodgers have remained the favorites to win the Fall Classic. 

However, entering the month of July, the scorching-hot Yankees are now the World Series favorites at +400 according to ESPN and Caesars Sportsbook.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers are narrowly behind the Yankees (+450), but it's the first time in nearly two years that LA has not bee the World Series favorite during the regular season.

It's evidence of the Dodgers struggles and the fact that the Yankees are 37 games above .500 through Saturday. 

LA has plenty of work to do to regain the top spot, but in the end, the World Series is won on the field, not the betting window. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18601615_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Watch LA All-Star's Mind-Boggling Throw to Turn Double Play

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_18619084_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: San Diego Superstar Drove from Arizona to Play LA

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18538570_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Former MVP Could Start Playing the Infield for LA

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
Max Scherzer
News

Dodgers: Former LA Starter Pays for Epic Feast for Minor Leaguers

By Staff WriterJul 2, 2022
Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB: Rob Manfred Provides Clear Timeline for Robot Umpires in Majors

By Staff WriterJul 1, 2022
USATSI_18619080_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Padres Players are Fired Up for LA Series

By Staff WriterJul 1, 2022
USATSI_18614693_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Gamblers are Getting Cleaned Up When Betting on LA So Far This MLB Season

By Staff WriterJul 1, 2022
USATSI_18595497_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Slams Freddie Freeman Criticism After Emotional Weekend Against the Atlanta Braves

By Staff WriterJun 30, 2022