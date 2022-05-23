Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Signs Blake Treinen to Contract Extension

LA opted to extend Blake Treinen's contract on Sunday.

Nobody expected Max Muncy to make a game-ending error on Sunday, nor did anyone expect contract extension news. The Dodgers, who are notorious for working behind the scenes, announced a contract extension for reliever Blake Treinen shortly after losing in extra-innings on Sunday in Philadelphia. 

The Dodgers signed Treinen to a one-year extension that will keep him in LA through the 2023 season. 

Prior to the extension, Treinen had a club option for that season that was worth $8M. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, the extension is worth that same amount.

As Ardaya notes, the extension appears to include another option for 2024. At this time, it's not known whether or not it's a player or club option. 

At the moment, Treinen is on the 60-day IL with a shoulder injury. Safe to say, he won't be pitching for the Dodgers anytime soon.

Treinen has been with the Dodgers since the 2020 season. In his Dodgers career, he owns a 2.50 ERA.

