Dodgers News: LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal

They'll hope to help him regain his All-Star form.
The Dodgers made their first move of the offseason on Tuesday, signing a former All-Star pitcher.

The Dodgers signed RHP Shelby Miller, who's bounced around the league since he was unable to live up to the massive trade that sent him to Arizona from Atlanta.

Last year, Miller appeared in four games out of the bullpen for the Giants, allowing five earned runs in seven innings. He did, however, strike out 14 batters, which could be something that Andrew Friedman and GM Brandon Gomes liked to see.

The Dodgers are known for doing low risk, reclamation project-type moves, and this is no different. Last offseason, the Dodgers signed Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney, and we saw how dominant those guys turned out.

We knew the Dodgers were going to look for a similar move this offseason, and clearly, Miller is the guy.

It remains to be seen whether they decide to use him in the bullpen or try to work him back up to be a starting pitcher. The Dodgers have a hole in their rotation with the loss of Anderson, so they'll definitely be looking to add at least one starter. We'll see if Miller can be that guy, or if they have more moves up their sleeves.

