Dodgers News: LA Stadium Now Has Robots Selling Beer to Fans

On big games and on weekends, the concession lines at Dodger Stadium can be a real pain for Dodgers fans. Sometimes just trying to go to grab food for your family can make you miss a full inning. And while over the years, the team has made some improvements to make the flow of fans getting their food and drinks a little easier, there are still some fairly long lines to battle.

So, at the All-Star Game this year, the team debuted an automated machine streamlining their system a bit more for fans who want to go and just get beers and get back as soon as possible. A vending machine for adults that has been long overdue.

It looks like all the selections are only available in aluminum cans, so make sure you get yourself a koozie, and you have a few different options to choose from that the Dodgers also have around the stadium. Fans just need to scan their IDs in, to prove that they are 21 or older, and then they can check out on the electronic pad attached to the vending machine.

As of now, there has been no word from the Dodgers on whether or not they plan to install more of these self-service machines around the stadium. If they work out as the organization hopes, you will most likely be seeing more of them before the year is done. Just in time for the postseason.