Dodgers News: LA Still Owns Impressive Championship Odds

Despite a rough patch in June, FanGraphs still gives the Dodgers the best chance of winning the World Series.

The Dodgers entered the 2022 season with expectations they're used to - championship expectations. After piling up 106 wins in 2021, but losing in the NLCS to the Braves, the Dodgers added superstar Freddie Freeman to create one of the deepest batting lineups baseball has seen in years.

On paper, the team boasted the most talented roster top to bottom in the majors. However, injuries to key players like Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, and Mookie Betts have created inconsistent performances at times. Most teams would struggle after losing a player or two, but after a bumpy June, it's been smooth sailing in July.

Now that the season is just past it's midpoint, everyone is taking another peak at the World Series odds. For FanGraphs.com, the Dodgers still have the best chance of winning it all (15.4%).

Championships aren't won in July, but even with injuries and underperformance, the Dodgers are still right in the thick of it.

