Dodgers News: LA Superstar Using All-Star Snub as Motivation

Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman has been tearing it up in the box. Freeman is 13-for-16 with six extra-base hits in his last four games. Such an incredible run has raised his batting average to .320 on the season. All of which came after Freeman was missing from the NL All-Star roster for the first time since 2017.

Quick side note, in 2020, due to the COVID-shortened season, the All-Star game, never happened. But, considering the fact that Freddie was named the MVP that year, it’s probably safe to say he would've made the roster if the Midsummer Classic had been played.

On Thursday, after the Dodgers 4-0 win over the Cardinals in which Freddie went 2-for-3 with a double, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave us his thoughts on the situation

“I think that with great players they’re always looking for something to motivate them. I think that’s something that, there’s some extra little fire I think that he wanted to put an exclamation mark in this first-half.”

Doc then added:

“He’s as good a player that’s omitted from the All-Star team that I can imagine.”

Along with Trea Turner, Freeman has played in every game this season for the Dodgers. For LA through Thursday, he's ranked first in OPS (.920), doubles (30), and hits (111).

Doc thinks the All-star snub has given the former MVP new motivation. Although unlikely, hopefully, Freddie can take that motivation and maintain this level of hitting for the rest of the season. If he does, postseason teams should be very afraid.