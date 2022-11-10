Dodgers News: LA Trying to Bring Back Justin Turner on Different Deal

Justin Turner has been with the Dodgers for nine years, and the team has a $16 million option for a 10th year if they want to use it. At the general manager meetings in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Los Angeles GM Brandon Gomes implied that L.A. might be interested in bringing JT back on a lower-dollar deal.

At nearly 38 years old, Turner is almost certainly not worth $16 million on the open market. The 2022 season was his worst with the Dodgers, although most of that was due to a horrendous first month or so. From late June through the end of the season, JT was as good as he's ever been, although he struggled in the postseason for the second straight year.

In the first season since the National League permanently adopted the designated hitter, nearly half of JT's at-bats came as a DH, with Max Muncy getting the bulk of the playing time at third base. That DH share figures to increase even more in 2023, something L.A. is certainly factoring into their deliberations.

Turner loves playing for the team he grew up rooting for, and he and his wife, Kourtney, have become pillars of the community in Los Angeles. He's a leader in the clubhouse and in the city, and all the involved parties would love to see him back in Dodger blue next year.

The only real question left is whether they can come to an agreement on a contract that works well for both sides. The motivation to get it done is certainly there.