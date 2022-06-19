Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Legendary Rapper Loves LA MVP Using His Track for Walk Up Song

Lil Wayne is all about Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger using one of his songs for his walk up music.

Baseball players are a different breed. First off, they work incredibly bizarre work hours. Hours that translate to not getting home until midnight most days after a game. Most of them are creatures of habit, especially when it comes to their walk up song at their home ballpark.

However, it's not uncommon for players to switch up their walk up song season-to-season or even have a rotation of a few songs to blare on the PA before they step into the batter's box.

This season, Cody Bellinger has Lil Wayne's song "Hustler Musik" as his walk-up song. The worldwide rap icon is fully aware of it too. On Wednesday, Lil Wayne tweeted and tagged Bellinger in a post.

Bellinger responded in-kind.

So far, the new tunes haven't translated to a ton of success for Bellinger this season. He's been better than his dreadful 2021 campaign, but so far this season, Bellinger has a .663 OPS. 

At least he's Hustlin'.

