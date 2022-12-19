Dodgers News: Long-Time Ace Says LA Will Miss Justin Turner in the Clubhouse

The Dodgers have turned over a new leaf for the 2023 season. Core players who have been with the squad for an extended time are long gone.

In the past three offseasons, Kike left for Boston, Joc left for the Cubs, Kenley left for the Braves, and Cody Bellinger signed with the Chicago Cubs this offseason. The latest victim is the longest-tenured position Dodger, Justin Turner.

Turner signed with the Boston Red Sox yesterday on a multiyear deal after spending nine seasons with the Boys in Blue.

JT has been the epitome of what it means to be a Dodger and to no longer have him don the Dodger blue will be weird.

The longest-tenured Dodger and ace Clayton Kershaw appeared on High Heat with former Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo and discussed the departure of JT.

“This has been the most turnover that I’ve seen in an offseason in a while for us. Our position player group has pretty much been the same for a long time and now with JT and Belli both leaving, it’s going to be weird, it really is. You know JT is such a cornerstone of the franchise and has meant so much to me personally in everything that he does on and off the field. I texted him this, but he just always gave me the thought that we were going to win the game. You just see him and his mannerisms and demeanor every day, you just go to the ballpark thinking that you’re going to win the game when you see him. That’s the compliment that I can’t give to everybody, so you know we’re going to miss him, I’m going to miss him, it’s going to be so weird to not have him in the clubhouse. I hope he has fun in Boston, just not too much fun.”

Clayton and JT have spent the past nine years as teammates and accomplished much together.

Justin meant so much to the Dodgers and their fans, but especially to the city of Los Angeles. He was a humanitarian and meant so much to the people he helped along the way.

He bled Dodger blue and showed us that every time he laced them up.

Turner will always be a Dodger at heart, and we will miss him.