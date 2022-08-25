Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Longtime LA Fixture Set to Represent USA in World Baseball Classic

Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel will represent Team USA
It's hard to find a bigger honor in sports than to be able to wear your country across your chest. Luckily for Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel, he will get to live that dream in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. 

Last week, MLB veteran Mark DeRosa was named manager for Team USA and soon after his coaching staff was announced. Along with Ebel, DeRosa will be joined with bench coach Jerry Manuel, pitching coach Andy Pettite, hitting coach Ken Griffey Jr., first base coach Lou Collier and bullpen coach Dave Righetti. 

Ebel has spent the past four seasons on the Dodgers coaching staff but has been a coach in the MLB since 2006. 

Ebel also is the only member on the coaching staff without any MLB playing experience, but his coaching resumé while being along some of the great Dodgers teams these past four seasons is enough to bolster his abilities. 

DeRosa and his coaching staff will get to be apart of a huge pool of talent, with more still waiting to be announced to the team. DeRosa is ready to see where the talented coaching staff, along with players like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper and Pete Alonso will take them (quotes via press release on usabaseball.com).

“I couldn’t be more excited to get in the fight with this group of men. “The wealth of knowledge, experience, and character that these guys will bring to our clubhouse will be vital to our success. March can’t come fast enough.” 

The World Baseball Classic will take place from March 8 to 21 in 2023. 

