Dodgers News: Longtime LA Scout & Franchise Icon Passes Away

The city of Los Angeles and the Dodgers continue to mourn the passing of all-time Dodgers scout Mike Brito, who passed away Thursday evening at the age of 87. Brito, renowned for his eye in international scouting, will forever be immortalized in the Dodgers community for finding talents such as Fernando Valenzuela, Yasiel Puig, and most recently, Julio Urias.

After Brito convinced Dodgers manager Al Campanis to sign this soon to be star player, Valenzuela would go on to truly show what eye for talent Brito was capable of. Valenzuela won the 1981 Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Award while leading the Dodgers to a world championship.

“My heart is very heavy today. Mike was a great man and instrumental in my success as a baseball player on and off the field. No one loved the Dodger organization more than Mike, and we will all miss him very much. My prayers go out to his wife, Rosario, and all of his family and friends.” -Fernando Valenzuela

Beginning his career with the Dodgers in the '70s, Brito would go on to be with the organization for nearly 45 illustrious years. Brito's trademark Panama hat and cigar would follow the Dodgers for his entire life, leaving a mark in baseball that continues to make an impact to this very day.

His 32 major player signings would not go unnoticed, as he would be named International Scout of the Year in 2014. Most recently, he was the winner of Baseball America's 2021 Tony Gwynn award for his lifetime contributions to the game.