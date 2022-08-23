Dodgers News: Los Angeles Signs Surging Max Muncy to Contract Extension

It wasn't too long ago that people were wondering whether the Dodgers would both to pick up Max Muncy's team option for 2023. When July came to a close, Muncy was batting .161 with a .613 OPS.

Muncy, of course, had his season come to an abrupt end in the final weekend of the regular season last year when a collision with Jace Peterson of the Brewers left him with a torn UCL and a full offseason of rehab.

We don't know for sure how much Muncy's injury played into his struggles, but the famously consistent slugger had never dealt with a slump this bad or this prolonged.

A little tweak to his mechanics led to a breakout in the batter's box, and coming into Monday night's game Muncy had hit .328 with a 1.185 OPS and 7 home runs through the first 16 games of August.

And on Monday, Muncy was rewarded with a contract extension. The Dodgers held a $13.5 million team option for 2023, and that option is now locked in.

In addition, the Dodgers have a $10 million team option for 2024 with a series of escalators that could push the value to $14 million.

Muncy is making $11.5 million this season, although his luxury tax number is $13 million because $1.5 million of his signing bonus applies to this season. If Muncy hits and defends the way he is capable of, the $13.5 million they pay him next year will be a bargain.

Interestingly, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Muncy's recent surge wasn't a factor in the team's desire to extend him.

Muncy, of course, is thrilled. After being out of baseball and thinking his career might be over before totally reinventing himself as a hitter just over five years ago, Muncy has now locked in nearly $40 million in career earnings. Even more, it keeps him in an organization he compares to a family.

"It means everything," he told SportsNetLA's Kirsten Watson. "There's no place I'd rather be."