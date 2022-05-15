Dodgers News: Michael Grove Set to Make MLB Debut Today

It's only the middle of May, but the Dodgers are already in need of reinforcements for the pitching staff. Clayton Kershaw was placed on the IL on Friday with SI joint inflammation. Fifth starter Andrew Heaney has been sidelined since mid-April with a shoulder issue. Not to mention, the Phillies have hung 29 runs on the staff in the first three games of their weekend visit to Dodger Stadium.

A day after having Julio Urías gut out six difficult innings (5 ER), the Dodgers are turning to pitching prospect Michael Grove to help stave off LA getting swept at home.

Grove, the Dodgers second-round pick in 2018, has yet to pitch above Double-A in his career. Last year, Grove didn't find his groove. The stater produced a 7.86 ERA in 21 appearances - 19 of them were starts.

This year has been a different story. Grove has a sub-3.00 ERA (2.76) in 16.1 IP and owns a 12.1 K/9. The righty isn't likely to get deep into the game, but hopefully, he can provide some innings for a pitching staff that is being pushed to the limit.

FanGraphs had this to say about the Dodgers number eleven overall prospect:

"While Grove has a vertical arm slot, he tends to work with downhill plane toward the bottom of the zone. This helps him set up his plus slider, which looks like a fastball near the bottom of the zone until it bends beneath it. His curveball, which he tends to land in the zone, has big depth. His breaking ball utility is diverse enough that he has a starter’s repertoire even though he barely throws a changeup."

The 25-year-old will be taking on a red-hot Phillies lineup that has put up runs in bunches. It's not an ideal landing spot for your big league debut, who knows, perhaps Grove is ready for the moment.