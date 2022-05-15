Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Michael Grove Set to Make MLB Debut Today

Dodgers News: Michael Grove Set to Make MLB Debut Today

The Dodgers are calling upon righty Michael Grove to help the exhausted Dodgers bullpen.

The Dodgers are calling upon righty Michael Grove to help the exhausted Dodgers bullpen.

It's only the middle of May, but the Dodgers are already in need of reinforcements for the pitching staff. Clayton Kershaw was placed on the IL on Friday with SI joint inflammation. Fifth starter Andrew Heaney has been sidelined since mid-April with a shoulder issue. Not to mention, the Phillies have hung 29 runs on the staff in the first three games of their weekend visit to Dodger Stadium.

A day after having Julio Urías gut out six difficult innings (5 ER), the Dodgers are turning to pitching prospect Michael Grove to help stave off LA getting swept at home.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Grove, the Dodgers second-round pick in 2018, has yet to pitch above Double-A in his career. Last year, Grove didn't find his groove. The stater produced a 7.86 ERA in 21 appearances - 19 of them were starts.

This year has been a different story. Grove has a sub-3.00 ERA (2.76) in 16.1 IP and owns a 12.1 K/9. The righty isn't likely to get deep into the game, but hopefully, he can provide some innings for a pitching staff that is being pushed to the limit.

FanGraphs had this to say about the Dodgers number eleven overall prospect:

"While Grove has a vertical arm slot, he tends to work with downhill plane toward the bottom of the zone. This helps him set up his plus slider, which looks like a fastball near the bottom of the zone until it bends beneath it. His curveball, which he tends to land in the zone, has big depth. His breaking ball utility is diverse enough that he has a starter’s repertoire even though he barely throws a changeup."

The 25-year-old will be taking on a red-hot Phillies lineup that has put up runs in bunches. It's not an ideal landing spot for your big league debut, who knows, perhaps Grove is ready for the moment. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_9983526_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Dodgers: Joe Davis Retracts Criticism of Max Muncy

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18177008_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Justin Turner Doesn't Think Age Is a Factor in His Sluggish Start

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18183630_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw Downplays His Injury

By Staff Writer19 hours ago
USATSI_18265801_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Justin Turner's Clutch Home Run from Friday Night

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18091590_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Hosting Voting Center for Upcoming Elections

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_15780540_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Pitching Prospect on LA's Radar for Call-Up Amid Mounting Injuries

By Staff WriterMay 14, 2022
USATSI_16309372_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Appeal Hearing Set for Later This Month

By Staff WriterMay 13, 2022
USATSI_18146108_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Reasoning Behind Questionable Decision

By Staff WriterMay 13, 2022