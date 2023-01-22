Dodgers News: Miguel Vargas Reached Out to Miguel Rojas Following Latter's Trade

With the loss of Justin Turner and Trea Turner, Rojas is a valuable addition to the Dodgers and capable of bringing depth and experience. The veteran held a strong leadership position with the Miami Marlins and is hoping to provide the same role in Los Angeles.

The infielder is expected to fit well with his former team and is already working on forming relationships with several players in the clubhouse. He discussed the role he hopes to have on an episode of JM Baseball.

"I already reached out to a couple guys that I think I can help. They have a young phenom that is going to be part of the mix as well, Miguel Vargas. He's Cuban, he's living in Miami and we've already been in touch. He reached out and said he wants to work with me on defense. ...

I've been in contact with Diego Cartaya as well. I'm going to be working with those kids and try to help them in any way that I can. I just want to make us better."

The 33-year-old made his Dodgers debut back in 2014 but was traded to Miami in a seven-player trade involving Enrique Hernandez. Now that he is back in Los Angeles, he looks to help guide the young players.

"That's the kind of things where you don't have to show up to the clubhouse and show off your leadership. People will notice if they've been paying attention. And for me, that's the kind of leadership that I want to bring to the clubhouse. Lead by example and actually be there for the teammates that actually want my help."

While playing for the Marlins, Rojas produced a strong showing from 2015 to 2022, batting .265/.318/.366. He is also a two-time Gold Glove finalist which proves his elite defensive abilities. Last season, Rojas was even ranked in the 98th percentile of outs above average.

Although Rojas has expertise at the shortstop position, the Dodgers are looking to use him as a utility player at second base, third base, and shortstop. The infeilder can provide his knowledge as a veteran player to maximize the team’s success.