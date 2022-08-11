Dodgers News: MLB Expert Reveals the Secrets to Julio Urias' Recent Success

The Dodgers have been red hot since the start of July, and the pitching staff, which leads the league in ERA since July 1st (2.69) is a big reason why. After all, it's pretty hard for a team, even one as talented as the Dodgers, to hit their way to a 77-33 record.

Throughout the Andrew Friedman era, the Dodgers have cobbled together some impressive staffs. Sure, there's household names like Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, but one name that doesn't get mentioned enough is Julio Urías.

Urías, now in his seventh big league season, is thriving in the rotation. The lefty did post a major league leading 20 wins last season (2.96 ERA), but one could argue he's been even better this season, especially as of late.

Since July 4th, Urías owns a 2.20 ERA (7-0) and has averaged nearly six innings pitched per outing.

In a recent appearance on MLB Network, veteran insider Mark DeRosa broke down why Urías has been so successful.

"He has been absolutely dominant for this team and he doesn’t get enough love. How’s he doing it? Blowing heaters at the top of the zone right by guys. And there’s been a little bit of an uptick. He talked about changing his mechanics up a little bit and [his fastball velocity] is starting to tick up — he’s actually feeling friskier with it. He’s getting the heater at the top of the zone, he’s getting guys to swing outside of the zone and then he gets you fishing on that big breaking ball."

There's numbers to back up DeRosa's argument. Julio is averaging 94 miles per hour over his last five starts (92.8 MPH was his prior average).

Opposing hitters are batting just .155 off of his fastball and putting up an anemic .224 slugging percentage.

Urías has been a force this year, and his fastball and breaking ball are a big reason why.