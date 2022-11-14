Dodgers News: MLB Insider Believes Correa is Not Coming To Los Angeles

The Dodgers may be losing their All-Star shortstop Trea Turner this off-season. Turner is a highly coveted free agent who will receive a big payday from one of the teams interested in him.

Although the Dodgers would love to bring back Turner, the shortstop market has plenty of options. One of those options that the Dodgers could turn to is Minnestoa Twins shortstop Carlos Correra.

Correra remains public enemy number one among Dodger fans as he was a member of the 2017 Astros team and is now synonymous with cheating in that World Series against the Dodgers.

Many think that the Dodgers should go after Correra (including myself) because he is a player who delivers in the clutch. However, not many people want Correra or don’t want him to be in Los Angeles.

One of those people is Dodgers insider David Vassegh who co-hosted the Petros & Money show on Friday and put the Correra to LA talk to bed.

“All right, number one, I’m just going to put the rest the Carlos Correa rumors he is not going to be a Dodger. We did this at BJ’s in Burbank last Monday Matt the people have spoken the people will not accept Carlos Correa here in Los Angeles nor will the Dodgers.”

Many fans still hold some animosity towards Correra since he was a member of the Astros, but aren’t you Dodger fans tired of losing and not having timely hitting?!?!?!

Correra has proven to be a clutch player both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, He’s only 28 years old, and he’s the kind of fiery player that the Dodgers need.

Vassegh went on to recognize his talent but also didn’t hold back on his 2017 antics.

“I mean, he’s a really good player he just doesn’t fit here for a number of reasons think about who Carlos Correa is he upstaged his team winning that phony World Series in 2017 by proposing to his wife think about what he said to the Dodgers. It was like a huge middle finger.”

It hurts knowing they stole that World Series from us, but the Dodgers must take a business-like approach with Correra. No matter what he did, Correra is an exceptional talent who deserves to be on a championship contender and deserves a big contract.

Carlos is fun to watch and has a handful of options to choose from.

This winter could be a fun one to witness.