Dodgers: MLB Insider Says Corey Seager Will Not Be Offered His Asking Price In Free Agency

This offseason is going to be one full of turnover and change for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Many of the Dodgers biggest names are set to be free agents, and that includes some legacy names. Change is a part of the game, but the Dodgers sure seem to have a lot of players this year venturing into free agency.

Corey Seager is one of those high-profile players. Seager has been in the big leagues for 7 years and has a world series ring under his belt, as well as an NLCS MVP, and a World Series MVP. The prognostications are all pointing to Seager wearing a different uniform next season. Seager's 162 game average statistics are impressive. Averaged over 162 games, his season numbers are as follows. 26 home runs, 870 OPS, and a 145 OPS+. This includes a season and a half where he was not playing at 100% health.

Rumors have Seager asking's price to be in the $300 million range, and that is not something the Dodgers are going to pay this offseason, especially after they signed Mookie Betts to a $365 million contract last season. An MLB analyst also notes that with a large class of elite shortstops all going into free agency this season, Seager's price may get driven down. The comments came in a recent segment with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

“Here’s the thing… I don’t think [Corey] Seager is going to get as much money as he thinks he is”, Steve Mason said on 710 ESPN. “Carlos Correa is a free agent, Trevor Story is a free agent, Javy Báez is a free agent. All of a sudden, there is a glut of shortstops on the market. I think [Seager] will come cheaper than we think he’ll come.”

If Seager's price drops or even the number of years, this could open the door for the Dodgers to possibly re-sign Seager. With so many teams predicting "Seager to the Yankees," if they were to sign the likes of a Carlos Correa or Javier Baez, Seager's options start to run short. It could set up a situation where Seager returns to his organizational home.