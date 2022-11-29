Dodgers News: Mookie and Freddie's Prime Years Need To Be Capitalized According To Columnist

Inevitably in all professional sports, father time always catches up and our favorite players we watched eventually call it a career. The skillset drops off and younger more talented athletes soon take their place with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman soon nearing that point in their careers.

Betts, 29, and Freeman, 32, each have between 3-5 years left according to age factor to be known as the top players in the league. Betts and Freeman didn't show any signs of slowing down during the 2022 season but it doesn't mean that time will never come.

While the two perennial athletes remain at the top of their game, the Dodgers need to capitalize with the time they have left. While the team has lost some key players, there's still plenty of time for the Dodgers to make splash moves and that provides all the evidence columnist Dylan Hernandez needs to make his point (via Roggin and Rodney).

My only issue with this is when I look at Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, they're in the best part of their careers probably within top 10 best players in MLB right now. They're on the other side of 30. the number of years you have with them playing like they are is diminishing. Maybe two more years of them playing at this level? Maybe this is the year you kind of push in. My guess is that they will probably wait until July to make these determinations. But there is a risk you strikeout then. So I say you go for it now.

It's clear the Dodger success runs through Betts and Freeman but soon someone else will have to take the lead in the organization. While the time is still available for the two All-Stars, the Dodgers need to figure out how to build around these two in hopes of another championship aspired season.