Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Could Have Made More Money Elsewhere, Chose LA

The Dodgers signed Noah Syndergaard on Wednesday, which isn't as big of news as it would have been five or six years ago, but it's still a major development in this offseason. In 2022, Syndergaard had decreased velocity and strikeouts in his first season back from Tommy John surgery, but it's exciting to think about what Mark Prior and the Dodgers Pitching Apparatus can do to help Thor regain the form that made him one of the top pitchers in baseball early in his career.

Syndergaard must find that thought exciting, too, because multiple reports say he turned down better offers to play in L.A.

Over at The Athletic, Dodgers beat writer Fabian Ardaya confirms Heyman's report and goes into more detail.

The Dodgers have found their seemingly annual career rejuvenation project, agreeing to terms with former All-Star right-hander Noah Syndergaard on a one-year, $13 million deal, league sources told The Athletic. Syndergaard, 30, had offers for more years and guaranteed money elsewhere, a source said, but instead opted for the opportunity to work in the Dodgers’ pitching development factory and perhaps reset his market. He will have an opportunity to earn an additional $1.5 million in incentives, a source said. Then Syndergaard can reenter the market after a chance to enjoy success similar to Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney, who each turned one-year deals from the Dodgers (Anderson for $8 million, Heaney for $8.5 million) into multiyear windfalls. Those two earned a combined $64 million guaranteed this winter in deals with the Angels and Rangers.

Syndergaard has a lot more to work with than Anderson and Heaney, which doesn't guarantee success but it does make it exciting to think about the possibilities. If Prior can help the big righty regain even some of his previous form, he could be the best fifth starter in baseball and set himself up for a nice payday next offseason.