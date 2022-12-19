Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard Reveals What Number He'll Wear in LA

Dodger fans are going to be very excited about his answer.
On Monday, RHP Noah Syndergaard spoke to the media for the first time as a member of the Dodgers. He spoke about his offseason workout routine, why he signed with the Dodgers and, maybe most importantly, what jersey number he'll wear next season. That last answer turned out to be some very good news for the Dodgers.

Syndergaard has worn jersey No. 34 for a majority of his career. That number, however, was worn by the great Fernando Valenzuela. While his jersey is not officially retired by the team, a lot of Dodger fans weren't too happy with the idea of his number being worn by another Dodger — however, Syndergaard clearly understood the importance of that number.

Syndergaard said he'll wear No. 43 next season, which is the same number he wore with the Phillies at the end of last year. For the first seven-and-a-half years of his career, however, he was No. 34.

The best thing that could come out of this would be the Dodgers retiring that number, but for now, Dodger fans will continue to hope that new free agents don't take it. Props to Noah Syndergaard for understanding the significance of that jersey — hopefully the Dodgers realize that soon, too.

