Dodgers News: Number 5 Prospect Headlines LA's 7 Players Joining AFL Roster

As the Dodgers continue to dominate in the MLB, the work is not done to continue building towards the future. The Dodgers continually show why they are one of the best franchises with developing prospects and with the Arizona Fall League coming up, a name to keep an eye on is outfielder Andy Pages.

Pages has bounced around the minors for five seasons with most recently playing for Tulsa. In 2022, Pages slammed 26 home runs with 80 RBI's and 28 doubles on a .236 batting average.

The Dodgers have six other prospects along with Pages competing in the AFL, with five of the prospects cracking the top 25. Outfielder Jose Ramos checks in as the No. 8 prospect with 25 home runs and 97 RBI's on a .249 batting average in 2022 drawing similarities to Pagers (via MLB).

"Pages and Ramos are similarly tooled outfielders, with well above-average arm strength from the right side of the plate -- they combined for 51 homers this season -- and arm strength to match."

Infielder Jorbit Vivas comes in as No. 16 prospect with pitcher Emmet Sheehan not too far behind at No. 22. Rounding out the prospects for the Dodgers are pitchers Hyun Il-Choi, Tanner Dodson and Ben Harris.

"Vivas is one of the better contact hitters in the Minors and batted .269/.3745/.401 in High-A. Sheehan can touch 99 mph with his fastball and has an advanced changeup, two weapons that allowed him to post a 2.83 ERA, .180 opponent average and 101 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings in High-A."

The future as always looks bright for the Dodgers. Luckily, the Dodgers are currently in prime position to make a serious World Series push.

These remain good problems for the Dodgers to have as the team looks to balance out how they will handle future roster spots with the new young guns heading to the AFL.