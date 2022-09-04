Dodgers News: Relief Pitcher Provides Some Good News Around Injury

The Dodgers pitching staff has suffered some major losses in this 2022 season. More recently, Dodgers reliever, Brusdar Graterol, was placed on the 15-day IL on Thursday with a right elbow inflammation, retroactive to August 31.

However, we received good news earlier today regarding Graterol’s injury.

This is REALLY good news for the Dodgers bullpen. The MRI revealed that there was no structural damage for the hard-throwing right-hander, just inflammation. Graterol and Tony Gonsolin each received an MRI yesterday and both came out with excellent news.

The 24-year-old is in his third year in LA and is currently posting a 3.02 ERA, 39 K’s, 0.94 WHIP, and is 2-3 in 41 games played.

Graterol’s sinker and cutter have been lethal this season and are by far his best pitches. Both pitches are thrown at a crazy speed that is borderline unfair at some points.

The Venezula native spent over a month in the IL with a shoulder strain, but the four outings he’s had since returning on August 22nd have been fantastic. He allowed 0 ER’s, three hits in 4.1 innings and overall has had a really good year.

Let’s hope for the best for Graterol because we could use all we got to close out the season strong and make a run for the title. He helped us win it in 2020 and we’re going to need him to finish in 2022.