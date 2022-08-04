Dodgers News: Reviewing LA's 40-Man Roster Post a Lackluster Trade Deadline

The trade deadline is now past and the Dodgers kept with the game plan of really trying to not do too much. For the most part, the organization choose to trade away a few fringe assets while acquiring a once feared slugger they hope will be revitalized in LA.

In exchange for minor league pitcher Clayton Beeter, now former New York Yankee, Joey Gallo, joins the LA ball club. Other transactions include two 40-man guys leaving the organization, starting pitcher Mitch White and DH Jake Lamb. White is heading to Toronto for minor league pieces and Lamb is heading to Seattle for cash considerations. On Monday, Garrett Cleavinger was also traded to clear up some space.

Even though they weren't flashy or big, the moves provided the Dodgers with the necessary room on the 40-man roster the front office desperately needed.

After the deadline, the club called up top-hitting prospect Miguel Vargas adding him to the 26-man active roster. But he may not stay for very long as Gallo will join the team later today and he'll need a spot.

The 40-Man Roster

* indicates not currently on the active roster

** indicates currently on 15-day Injured List

*** indicates currently on 60-day Injured List and does not count toward the 40-man roster

Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw Tyler Anderson Julio Urias Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin Evan Phillips Caleb Ferguson Alex Vesia David Price Chris Martin Craig Kimbrel Yency Almonte Phil Bickford Jake Reed* Andrew Jackson* Justin Bruihl* Ryan Pepiot* Michael Grove* Reyes Moronta* Brusdar Graterol** Dustin May*** Jimmy Nelson*** Daniel Hudson*** Tommy Kahnle*** Blake Treinen*** Victor Gonzalez*** Danny Duffy*** Walker Buehler***

Catchers

Will Smith Austin Barnes

Infielders

Freddie Freeman Hanser Alberto Gavin Lux Max Muncy Trea Turner Miguel Vargas Eddys Leonard* Eddy Alvarez* Jacob Amaya* Jorbit Vivas* Justin Turner** Edwin Rios***

Outfielders

Cody Bellinger Mookie Betts Trayce Thompson James Outman Joey Gallo* Chris Taylor** Kevin Pillar***

In total, that’s 49 players, 10 of which are on the 60-day IL and do not count against the limit. That leaves one roster spot currently open and will most likely go to Dustin May as he is expected to return in the next week or so.

Dodgers Trade For Joey Gallo, Why LA Traded For Former All-Star, LA Trades Jake Lamb, Mitch White

LA will need to clear up a few more spots since key players like Blake Treinen, Walker Buehler, and Edwin Rios will also be coming back as we head into October. With names like that returning, it may actually start to feel like the Dodgers won the trade deadline after all.