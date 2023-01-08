Dodgers News: Ron Cey Podcast Set to Feature LA Legend as Guest

Dodgers legend Ron Cey has a relatively new podcast, and his guest this weekend will be his longtime teammate in the L.A. infield, Bill Russell.

For 12 seasons, Ron Cey and Bill Russell shared the left side of the Dodgers infield, making up half of the legendary infield that, along with second baseman Davey Lopes and first baseman Steve Garvey, played together for nearly a decade. Cey and Russell played a combined 3,662 games for Los Angeles.

This weekend, the Penguin and Ropes will share a different space together, as Russell will be a guest on Cey's podcast, "We'll See About That."

Russell and Cey lost three World Series together before finally winning one in 1981, Cey's penultimate season in L.A. Cey was a six-time All-Star at third base but still managed to be underrated, while Russell made three All-Star teams and spend his entire 18-year career with the Dodgers.

Russell also succeeded Tommy Lasorda as Los Angeles manager when Lasorda retired midseason in 1996. Ropes finished out that season and led L.A. to an 88-74 record in 1997 before being let go in 1998 as part of a general housecleaning that also included the firing of general manager Fred Claire and the trade of future Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza.

Russell hasn't been officially associated with the Dodgers since he was fired in 1998, having worked as a minor-league manager for Tampa Bay and San Francisco and now working for MLB's umpiring division. But from the time he was drafted in 1966 until 1998, he was synonymous with Dodger baseball.

We're looking forward to hearing Cey and Russell reminisce on their time in Dodger blue!