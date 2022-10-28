Dodgers News: Roz Wyman, The Woman Who Helped Bring The Dodgers To LA, Passes Away At 92 Years Old

The Dodgers season ended with disappointment and more sad news struck the Dodgers world as the LA City Councilwoman that helped bring the Dodgers to Los Angeles passed away this morning. Wyman was 92 years old.

After being elected as the city's youngest council member, Wyman vowed to bring a major league team to LA. Wyman being the brilliant and powerful woman she was, of course she went through with her promise and the rest became history.

Wyman not only was convincing enough to bring the Dodgers to LA, but also helped pave the way to bring the Giants to San Francisco. It seemed outrageous at the time to have teams fly out to the west coast to face just one team, so Wyman helped convince the owner of the Giants to come to San Francisco and be on the west coast just like the Dodgers.

Two years later, the Lakers were moved from Minneapolis to LA. Wyman was a force to be reckoned with and nothing was stopping her from seeing more sports on the west coast (quotes via Valerie J. Nelson, Los Angeles Times).

“Roz was a force of nature: breaking down barriers for women in California politics, while forging new ways to bring people together through politics, the arts, and baseball,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “Her leadership helped draw her beloved Dodgers to Los Angeles — and my Giants to San Francisco — so that California families could experience the thrill of America’s pastime.”

Wyman will always be remembered in the heart of the west coast for bringing such beloved sports teams out. Her legacy lives on through her three children.