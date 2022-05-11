Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot Set to Make MLB Debut Today; First Pitch 9:35AM PST

The Dodgers will finish their seven-game road trip today in Pittsburgh. First pitch is 9:35AM PST, which is a bit of an anomaly for Dodgers fans. After wiping the sleep from their eyes, fans will also find an unfamiliar name taking the hill for the Dodgers. Pitching prospect Ryan Pepiot will be taking the mound for his big league debut.

Pepiot recently cracked MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospect list. The right-hander has been on scouts' radar dating back to last season. The former Butler Bulldog has an absolutely electric changeup and a fastball that sits in the mid-90s, but his changeup is what really sets him apart.

Below is a snippet from Keith Law of The Athletic's scouting report of Pepiot from this spring.

“Pepiot has an 80 [grade] changeup, one of the best pitches of its type in baseball right now, along with an above-average fastball…What he lacks is the command and control he’ll need to be a starter without an above-average breaking ball (for now, at least).”

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel was also highly complimentary of Pepiot's changeup in his preseason report.

“We come to Pepiot, who probably has the best changeup in the whole minor leagues, an at least 70-grade Bugs Bunny-type offering.”

Pepiot was the Pacific Coast League (Triple-A) pitcher of the month in April. In five starts (26.1 IP) that month, Pepiot logged a 1.66 ERA and 29 strikeouts.

Dodgers fans will get their first glimpse of a promising pitching prospect who could one day be a regular rotation piece.