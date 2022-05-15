Dodgers News: Shane Greene Activated; Garrett Cleavinger and Reyes Moronta Optioned

The Dodgers are in desperate need of some fresh arms for the pitching staff. After three straight days of being pummeled by the Phillies bats, they added a pair of new arms. Michael Grove, LA's number eleven overall prospect, was added to the roster and will make his big league debut today as the Dodgers starter. The Dodgers also moved veteran reliever Shane Green to the active roster.

Relievers Reyes Moronto and Garrett Cleavinger were optioned down to Triple-A, but considering the depleted state of the Dodgers staff, they'll likely be back sooner than later.

In order to make space for Greene on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed lefty reliever Victor González on the 60-day IL.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report the series of moves the Dodgers made.

Starting Grove, before he's probably ready for the majors, is all the evidence fans need of how thing the pitching staff has been stretched.

The Dodgers lost another starter on Friday when Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day IL with right SI joint inflammation. Back in April, fifth starter Andrew Heaney went down with a shoulder issue.

Tyler Anderson has filled in for Heaney, but the Dodgers will continue to use stop-gap solutions, like Ryan Pepiot, to get through a challenging part of the their schedule. LA is smack dab in the middle of playing 31 games in 30 days.

Which includes, a Tuesday doubleheader at Dodger Stadium against the Diamondbacks as part of a four-game series.

They'll get a much-needed off day on Thursday before plunging into 10-game road trip that includes stops in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., and Phoenix.