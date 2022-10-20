Skip to main content

Dodgers News: SNLA Analyst Predicts Bellinger Will Play 'Elsewhere' in 2023

Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger needs "a new voice" and that he will be playing somewhere other than Los Angeles in 2023.

Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman met with the media on Tuesday, and one of the questions they were asked was about Cody Bellinger, who is a candidate to be non-tendered this offseason.

The front office executives didn't have much to say on the Bellinger front, with Gomes saying they haven't yet had time to discuss it internally, adding that "he’s had some good offensive stretches. Belli’s elite defense has continued to be there, and we still think there’s upside."

Over on SportsNetLA, though, "Access: SportsNet" host John Hartung talked with analysts Jerry Hairston Jr. and Orel Hershiser about Bellinger and a few other big offseason questions, and Hairston had a much more blunt assessment of Bellinger's future.

"I'm a huge Cody Bellinger fan. I absolutely love this kid, I love his potential, his talent. I'm concerned about his career. I want him to thrive. I want him to have a long big-league career. I think he's gonna need a new voice, I think it will probably be elsewhere. And I hope he has a tremendous career, that's what I'm really concerned about. So hopefully he plays another eight, ten, twelve years in the big leagues, because he is so talented. But that three years — not just a season, not just two, it's been three years where he's hit .200 and he really hasn't made a whole lot of adjustments. So I think he's gonna have to play somewhere else."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

At just 27 years old, Bellinger should be in his prime right now. After winning the NL MVP at age 24, we should be enjoying a stretch of dominance from one of the most gifted athletes in baseball. It should be a no-brainer to offer arbitration (or a long-term contract extension) to a guy with Bellinger's skills.

But the fact is he's posted a .648 OPS over the last three seasons and .611 over the last two. He made $17 million in 2022, which means the very lowest his salary would be in 2023 would be $13.6 if they go to arbitration, and realistically, it's probably back in the $17 million range. As talented as Bellinger is — and even with his still-excellent defense — it's hard to picture the Dodgers paying that much for a guy with that on-field production.

So Hairston might be right. In 2023, Cody Bellinger might be playing elsewhere.

Cody Bellinger

USATSI_19042652_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger and Girlfriend Chase Announce Baby Number 2

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_6255536_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Insights Into Clayton Kershaw's Decision from Someone Who's Been There

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18402381_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Doesn't Regret His Quiet Trade Deadline

By Noah Camras
USATSI_13019501_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_8863220_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Zack Greinke Unrecognized Amid Postseason Crowd

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_17000129_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Defends Dave Roberts, Confirms Return

By Noah Camras
USATSI_17896271_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Friedman Talks Clayton Kershaw's Future

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18825261_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Got $15 Million? You Could Own Vin Scully's House!

By Jeff J. Snider