Dodgers News: Things Aren't Progressing Well for This LA Infielder

The good news is that Gavin Lux is still not expected to make a trip to the IL after dealing with a neck and upper back issue for a few weeks now. The bad news is that the Dodgers will remain without the services of Lux.

The second baseman took six games off in August and has been sidelined since September 1st with the same injury.

Before Friday's game against the San Diego Padres, Dodgers manager, Dave Roberts said Lux is expected to take some more time off.

Fortunately, thanks to their enormous lead in the NL West (18-game advantage), the Dodgers are in a good position to give the fourth-year Dodger some necessary rest.

Doc had this to say on Lux as well ahead of Friday night's game in San Diego.

“As it stands right now, he’s still a week away...Gavin’s getting antsy, but at this point, there’s nothing we can do.”

Despite the hope that Lux will return to the lineup either in the next series against the Diamondbacks or in the team's last series vs. San Francisco, a few concerns have sprouted from this abnormally lengthy break.

Could Lux's injury be a little more serious than Doc and the team is letting on? And since Lux will eventually return to the lineup, will he be prepared for the postseason after taking so much time off?

The 24-year-old has been a key aspect of the Dodgers' success this season batting a career-high .293 AVG with a .338 OBP before the injury.

Roberts seems confident that Lux can take this time to get his neck in a good spot before getting back into action before the playoffs. With that, the manager said there's no need to place Gavin on the IL and call up another player because any other player that might play in place of the second baseman is already on the active roster.

Less than four weeks remain in the regular season.