Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Lands on Injured List Again

The Dodgers are doing everything possible to try to maintain a full pitching staff. Including, but not limited to, jockeying pitchers between Triple-A and the MLB club. They also had to make a few transactions that resulted in players landing on the IL.

Tommy Kahnle, fresh off making his return from 2020 Tommy John surgery, was one of the players placed on the IL. The team labeled the injury as right forearm inflammation and put him on the 15-day IL. Kahnle pitched in only four games this season, thus far.

In an ideal world, Kahnle was going to be the bridge between Blake Treinen and Craig Kimbrel. This season, the veteran Kahnle has a 6.75 ERA in four innings pitched and allowed two home runs.

In order to keep the bullpen staffed, the Dodgers brought in Justin Bruihl, David Price, and Mitch White.