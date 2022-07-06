Dodgers News: Top LA Prospect Suffers Apparent Hand Injury

Dodgers current top prospect, catcher Diego Cartaya, ran into some bad luck on Sunday. Unfortunately, the Venezuelan catcher was removed in the fifth inning with an apparent wrist or hand injury during the Great Lakes Loons (High-A) game against the Dayton Dragons.

SB Nation’s Eric Stephen was one of the first to report the development.

Through Sunday, Cartaya owned a 1.035 OPS with the Loons after being promoted from the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Low-A).

It's especially disappointing news for him considering that he battled injuries throughout his first two minor league seasons appearing in just 80 games total.

FanGraphs noted in their scouting report that Cartaya has great potential while expressing concerns about his injury history.

“Cartaya only suited up for 31 games in 2021 due to multiple back injuries and a strained hamstring. When healthy, he hit 10 homers in those 31 games and his receiving was better than it had been the two years before. While the recurring injuries are somewhat worrying.”

In 55 starts in the minors this year, the backstop made 268 plate appearances and with an .895 OPS. At this time, the nature of his injury and when he’s expected to return are unknown.

