Dodgers News: Top of LA Batting Order Logs Historic Game Against Giants

The Dodgers completed a sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. It marked the first time since 1995 that LA had swept a four-game set against the Giants, but that wasn't the only historic moment from another dramatic series against San Francisco.

LA won on Saturday 4-2, and the top three of the Dodgers order had a day to remember. Mookie Betts, who hit a soul-crushing, three run bomb on Thursday night, launched his 200th home run of his career off of former Dodgers starter Alex Wood.

Trea Turner, the very next batter, hit solo shot of his own to hand the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, first baseman Freddie Freeman joined the party with a home run of his own, resulting in a 4-0 LA lead following Gavin Lux's RBI triple in the prior innings.

It marked the first time this year that Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner, the top three hitters of the Dodgers order, all homered in the same game.

The trio are a big reason why the Dodgers own a 16-2 record in the month of July after completing a sweep of the arch rival Giants.

Freeman owns a staggering 1.248 OPS this month and leads the Dodgers in both RBI (14) and home runs (6). Betts is second in home runs (5) and has a 142 wRC+. Trea has a .311 average and a .895 OPS.

The Dodgers are gobbling up wins, and the top three in their batting order are huge reason why.