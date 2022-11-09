Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Trea Turner Highlight Reel Will Make Any Dodgers Fan Want Him To Stay

If this doesn't show the value of Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner than nothing will
In arguably the biggest story for the Dodgers this off-season, the news of Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hitting free agency may have to be priority number one. The Dodgers will want to do whatever they can to bring Turner back and a new video sent to other teams may be all that is needed to show Turner's value. 

With the help of actor Jon Hamm, Turner had a video released of all the great things he's capable of leaving teams watering from the mouth. The chance to bring a guy of high caliber like Turner to your team will improve any team drastically.

Turner has been at the top of his game and is arguably the best player at his position, so what exactly are the Dodgers waiting for? 

Turner will ultimately command top dollar heading into free agency and has been open to coming back to the Dodgers. Yet Turner also won't close the door on returning back to the east coast. 

The appeal for Turner to return back to the Dodgers belongs to the franchise record set in wins while also demolishing the league in all aspects with the best run differential in the league. Turner has a major chance of winning a World Series if he were to return to the Dodgers, but maybe a championship is a lower priority after having already won one in 2019.

Winning a championship with the Dodgers would be a dream come true for fans, but if Turner gets offered close to Corey Seager's massive contract ($325 million) it would take a great deal of discipline to say no to such a contract. 

