Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Appeal Hearing Set for Later This Month

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Appeal Hearing Set for Later This Month

Trevor Bauer will begin the appeals process later this month.

Trevor Bauer will begin the appeals process later this month.

More than likely, the Dodgers will be without Trevor Bauer for the entire 2022 season. After MLB issued the pitcher a two-year ban, there's a strong possibility that he'll never pitch for the Dodgers again. But as expected, Bauer is appealing the suspension.

Per The Athletic's Brit Ghiroli, the appeal process is set to start this month. Ghiroli stated that the hearings will begin on May 23rd. She also noted that it will be an extended process.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 324-game suspension the league handed down on April is expected to undergo a lengthy review process as part of the appeal proceedings. Ghrioli mentioned that the hearings will take place over a few days each week for the next several months. Some of that depends on the third-party arbitrators' availability to hear Bauer's case.   

“There are three possible outcomes from the arbitrators: They can dismiss the case totally; reduce Bauer’s suspension; or uphold the full 324 games.”

The Bauer saga isn't likely to be over any time soon. The three arbitrators were selected by the, the players union, and one that's agreeable for both sides. 

Trevor BauerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18146108_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Reasoning Behind Questionable Decision

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_13360022_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Padres Ink Eight-Time All-Star to Deal

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_18222160_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Lands on Injured List

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18241451_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Talks About Viral Moment with Wilson Contreras

By Staff Writer7 hours ago
USATSI_18022189_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Writer Deems the Angels 'Most Fun Team' in Southern California

By Staff Writer10 hours ago
USATSI_17896323_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Yency Almonte Added to MLB Roster;Ryan Pepiot Optioned to AAA

By Staff WriterMay 12, 2022
USATSI_17939226_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Number Three Overall Prospect Continues to Rake in the Minors

By Staff WriterMay 12, 2022
USATSI_17931851_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Ryan Pepiot Discusses The First MLB Start of His Young Career

By Staff WriterMay 12, 2022