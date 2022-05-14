Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Appeal Hearing Set for Later This Month

More than likely, the Dodgers will be without Trevor Bauer for the entire 2022 season. After MLB issued the pitcher a two-year ban, there's a strong possibility that he'll never pitch for the Dodgers again. But as expected, Bauer is appealing the suspension.

Per The Athletic's Brit Ghiroli, the appeal process is set to start this month. Ghiroli stated that the hearings will begin on May 23rd. She also noted that it will be an extended process.

The 324-game suspension the league handed down on April is expected to undergo a lengthy review process as part of the appeal proceedings. Ghrioli mentioned that the hearings will take place over a few days each week for the next several months. Some of that depends on the third-party arbitrators' availability to hear Bauer's case.

“There are three possible outcomes from the arbitrators: They can dismiss the case totally; reduce Bauer’s suspension; or uphold the full 324 games.”

The Bauer saga isn't likely to be over any time soon. The three arbitrators were selected by the, the players union, and one that's agreeable for both sides.