Dodgers News: Two L.A. Relievers Shut Down from Rehab Assignments

The Dodgers have basically an entire big-league pitching staff on the injured list right now, and over the past month they've had so many guys on rehab assignments there were questions about how they'd fit them all back on the major-league roster when they were all healthy.

Of course, this being the Dodgers, deep down inside we probably knew the answer was, "Of course they'll never all be healthy at the same time."

We're seeing that come to fruition. Brusdar Graterol finished his rehab assignment and returned to the active roster, only to end up back on the IL after just a few appearances. Ditto for Blake Treinen, who returned to the IL last week.

On Monday, we got word that two other rehabbing starters won't even get as far as Graterol and Treinen did, at least not any time soon.

It's been well over a year since either Victor Gonzalez or Danny Duffy has been in the big leagues. Duffy has been a Dodger for over 13 months and has never been on the active roster. The odds were stacked against both of them contributing this year anyway, with at least Alex Vesia and Caleb Ferguson locks for the postseason roster (if they're healthy, of course). Now, it seems almost assured that neither of them will even be able to press the issue and make their cases.

Considering that neither guy was likely to find a spot on the roster anyway, a cynic might suspect some slight shenanigans on this news. Something along the lines of, "Hey Victor, would you rather have fatigue that shuts down your rehab and keeps you on the MLB injured list with an MLB paycheck, or be activated from the IL and optioned to the minors?" Of course, we're not cynics here at Inside the Dodgers, so we'll take this news at face value.

Either way, it likely means we won't see Duffy or Gonzalez at all in 2022.