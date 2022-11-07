Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Two LA Minor Leaguers Earn Big Honors at Triple-A

OKC Dodgers Jason Martin was named a Pacific Coast League All-Star and Miguel Vargas was named the PCL's top major-league prospect.

One of the most intriguing things about the Dodgers is that they have an outstanding farm system to go along with one of the best big-league rosters in MLB. Two members of the 2022 Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers took home some big Pacific Coast League honors this week.

Jason Martin was named a PCL All-Star after a season that saw him post a .938 OPS with 32 homers and 107 RBIs and 100 runs scored. Martin also showed outstanding plate discipline, walking 68 times (12.5% walk rate) for a .374 on-base percentage. Overall, Martin had 63 extra-base hits for OKC.

Martin never got called up to the Dodgers in 2022, and he could be leaving the organization as a minor-league free agent. the 27-year-old outfielder spent time in the big leagues with the Pirates in 2019-20 and the Rangers in 2021. His first big-league homer came in 2021 against the Dodgers off his 2022 Triple-A teammate Andy Burns, a position player finishing off a blowout loss on the mound for L.A.

Miguel Vargas was named the top MLB prospect in the PCL, which isn't surprising. He was named Baseball America's Triple-A Player of the Year last month after batting .304 with a .913 OPS in OKC. His cup of coffee in L.A. didn't go nearly as well, but the Dodgers are still extremely high on his potential as a big-league hitter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Baseball America also named Vargas the Dodgers' Minor League Player of the Year, and he represented the franchise in the Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in July. Despite not playing very well in his time in the big leagues, Vargas made the postseason roster over Hanser Alberto, but he didn't get in any of the four postseason games Los Angeles played.

Jason Martin

USATSI_10850644_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Pitcher Makes Fans Hurt With One Painful Tweet

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19295767_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Top Prospect Andy Pages Adds to His Highlight Reel in AFL Fall-Stars Game

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18392508_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Named The Favorite For 2023 World Series According to Betting Odds

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19231662_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Expert Predicts a Reduced Contract for Justin Turner in Free Agency

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18985040_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Way Down on Early 2023 MLB Power Rankings

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19231411_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: 10 LA Favorites Officially Elect Free Agency

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Aug 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Fans cheer after Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (not pictured) strikes out New York Yankees center fielder Mike Tauchman (not pictured) for final out of game on MLB Players' Weekend at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19367642_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Former LA Outfielder Gets His First World Series Win as Manager

By Ricardo Sandoval