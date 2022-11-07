Dodgers News: Two LA Minor Leaguers Earn Big Honors at Triple-A

One of the most intriguing things about the Dodgers is that they have an outstanding farm system to go along with one of the best big-league rosters in MLB. Two members of the 2022 Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers took home some big Pacific Coast League honors this week.

Jason Martin was named a PCL All-Star after a season that saw him post a .938 OPS with 32 homers and 107 RBIs and 100 runs scored. Martin also showed outstanding plate discipline, walking 68 times (12.5% walk rate) for a .374 on-base percentage. Overall, Martin had 63 extra-base hits for OKC.

Martin never got called up to the Dodgers in 2022, and he could be leaving the organization as a minor-league free agent. the 27-year-old outfielder spent time in the big leagues with the Pirates in 2019-20 and the Rangers in 2021. His first big-league homer came in 2021 against the Dodgers off his 2022 Triple-A teammate Andy Burns, a position player finishing off a blowout loss on the mound for L.A.

Miguel Vargas was named the top MLB prospect in the PCL, which isn't surprising. He was named Baseball America's Triple-A Player of the Year last month after batting .304 with a .913 OPS in OKC. His cup of coffee in L.A. didn't go nearly as well, but the Dodgers are still extremely high on his potential as a big-league hitter.

Baseball America also named Vargas the Dodgers' Minor League Player of the Year, and he represented the franchise in the Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in July. Despite not playing very well in his time in the big leagues, Vargas made the postseason roster over Hanser Alberto, but he didn't get in any of the four postseason games Los Angeles played.