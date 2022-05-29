Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Two-Time All-Star Hits the Injured List

Max Muncy lands on the IL as he continues to deal with the fallout from his elbow injury.

On Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts hinted that the team was considering placing Max Muncy on the injured list after his aching elbow flared up. Yesterday, LA officially made the move.

The team transferred Muncy to the 10-day IL with soreness in his left elbow. Of course, that's the elbow where Muncy tore his UCL in the final game of the regular season last year. Muncy has previously admitted that the injury has contributed to his slow start at the plate this season (.591 OPS).

At the moment, there's no word on how long Muncy will be down for. In order to keep the team fully stocked with position players, the Dodgers promoted veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar from Triple-A. 

Pillar is in the starting lineup today as the Dodgers go for the sweep of the snakes in Arizona. 

