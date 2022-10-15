Dodgers News: Tyler Anderson Talks About Experience with PitchCom Tech

The MLB unveiled the new PitchCom devices in an effort to prevent another "sign stealing" scandal as the Astros have done in the past. PitchCom helps to speed up the game and allow for quick exchanges between the catcher and the pitcher and can even do so in multiple languages.

PitchCom also allows the shortstop to listen in on what the pitch is going to be and possibly help them prepare even more for the pitch, but as all technology goes it's not perfect. Technology has helped sports immensely throughout the years, but that doesn't stop Tyler Anderson from going back to the basics when it comes to pitching (quotes via J.P. Hoornstra, The OC Register).

“The time that I did use it, I had the same issue that he had where sometimes they just don’t work where there’s no sound,” Anderson recalls of his first experience using PitchCom. “The reason I kind of gave in late was that you don’t want to go the whole year and rely on that and then all of a sudden it’s not working in a situation where you’re hoping that it will, for whatever reason.”

Even with the complications, Anderson is still open to using it during the postseason as the benefits still outmatch the possible negatives.

"I would definitely use it in the postseason, but yeah, the time that I did use it, I had the same issue that he had where sometimes they just don't work where there's no sound."

Anderson's biggest issue doesn't come from the technical difficulties itself but more on the reliance of technology when you have to get out of a sticky bind. Being able to go back and forth in dire situations and thinking quickly is what sets postseason teams apart.

Anderson wants to remain a step ahead of the game and hopefully one extra play is all that's needed to get the win.