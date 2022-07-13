Dodgers News: Under-the-Radar LA Star Wants in On Home Run Derby

On Sunday, MLB released the full All-Star rosters, and although the Dodgers had four players named to the Midsummer Classic, there was at least one star that didn’t end up making the cut. Will Smith, one of the most highly regarded offensive catchers in all of baseball, was one of the players notably omitted from the NL roster, and can now only make the game if another player "bows out" or is injured.

On Saturday, before the rosters came out, in an interview with AM570’s David Vassegh, Smith expressed his desire to not only participate in but also win the Home Run Derby if he should get the chance.

“That would be sweet. I would try to put on a show and win it all. For sure.”

Then he was asked about the possibility of making his first NL All-Star team at home.

“It would be surreal honestly, especially in LA, in front of our fans. It [would be] my first one, it would be awesome, I would be honored. I hope it happens.”

Despite the fact that Smith owns the better wRC+ (128) and OPS (.799) through Sunday, Braves backstop Travis d’Arnaud ultimately ended up with the reserve spot over Smith.

As it stands and barring an emergency, Smith will have to wait another year for the honor of representing the Dodgers at the Midsummer Classic.

Unfortunately for him, this isn’t the first time he’s been "snubbed" but based on his gaining of popularity due to clutch hitting and overall statistical track record, this should be the last season the talented 27-year-old gets overlooked.